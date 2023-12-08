United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $525.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $504.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.08.

URI stock opened at $484.02 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $505.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.80 and a 200 day moving average of $438.64.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $6,590,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 632.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

