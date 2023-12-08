United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $67.58

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.58, but opened at $65.98. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 1,324,598 shares.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $57,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

