UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $539.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.55.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.80 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 204,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UWM by 146.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 47.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

