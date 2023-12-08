UWM’s (UWMC) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of UWM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

UWM Stock Up 1.9 %

UWMC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $539.45 million, a PE ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.80 million. Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 322,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

