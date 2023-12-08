Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MTN opened at $216.93 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.