Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE MTN opened at $216.93 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.