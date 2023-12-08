Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $291.51 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.34.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

