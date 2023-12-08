Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

