Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,291.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

