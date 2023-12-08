Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.1 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRA. StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 316,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

