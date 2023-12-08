Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $380.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $353.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

