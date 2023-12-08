Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN opened at $4.87 on Monday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,367.31% and a negative return on equity of 188.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 439.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.