Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of VTLE opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $32,254,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 197,472 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

