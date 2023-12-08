W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.