Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.52.

NYSE W opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,924 shares of company stock worth $3,693,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

