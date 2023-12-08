Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.52.

NYSE W opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763 over the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

