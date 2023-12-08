Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of WBS opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 189,846 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

