Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Webster Financial stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

