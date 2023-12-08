Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.80.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $145.37 and a 1-year high of $213.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

