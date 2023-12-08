Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

