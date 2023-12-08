William Blair Comments on Science Applications International Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $129.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.