William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

