WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in DaVita by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

