WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $497,000 Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 134,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227,480 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $206,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE INSW opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

