WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $457,000 Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.