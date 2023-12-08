WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

