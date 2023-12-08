WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,254 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total transaction of $2,519,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,079,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,191 shares of company stock worth $14,829,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,118.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $960.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

