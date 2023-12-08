WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 91,531 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,531 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 32.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 501,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 121,933 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 362.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 716,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 561,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

