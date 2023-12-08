WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $428,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $465.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.33. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

