WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at $356,390.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

