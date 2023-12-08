WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) vs. Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Critical Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 8 5 0 2.38

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Playtika.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.9% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WISeKey International and Playtika’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $28.08 million 0.35 -$27.48 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.56 billion 1.21 $275.30 million $0.78 10.78

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Volatility & Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35%

Summary

Playtika beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.