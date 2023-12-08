Wolfe Research Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Outperform

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on O. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.0 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

