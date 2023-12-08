Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. HSBC began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

