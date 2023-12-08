Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xtant Medical stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtant Medical

About Xtant Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

