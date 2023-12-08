Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Yum China has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

