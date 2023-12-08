Zacks Research Weighs in on Imperial Oil Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$85.73.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at C$72.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The company has a market cap of C$40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$85.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$73.70.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.25 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.77%.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

