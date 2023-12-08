Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $233.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $254.12. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

