1,053 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,430,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

