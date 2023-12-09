10,672 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,672 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

