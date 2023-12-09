11,884 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $11,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

