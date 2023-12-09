12,097 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $379,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

