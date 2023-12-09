1,429,576 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,429,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 81.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI opened at $34.87 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

