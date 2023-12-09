1,518 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $217.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.43. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $167.20 and a 52-week high of $217.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
