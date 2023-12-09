17,020 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

