2,134 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

