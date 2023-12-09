22,000 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,819,000 after acquiring an additional 380,455 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $20.35 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.