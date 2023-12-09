2,654 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $107.76 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley bought 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

