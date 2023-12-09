2,738 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

