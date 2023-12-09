3,817 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $92.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

