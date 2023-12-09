38,568 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,090.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

