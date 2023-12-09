4,263 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $211.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

